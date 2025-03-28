Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin while addressing the General Council Meeting of his party called Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhakam (TVK) here on Monday. He also challenged Stalin, stating that the 2026 Assembly elections would be a face-off between TVK and DMK.

In his address, Vijay criticised DMK over dynasty politics, safety of women and children, law and order and the BJP-led Centre over issues, including delimitation and 3-language policy imposition.

“Honourable chief minister of monarchy," Vijay said, slamming the DMK over dynasty politics and ridiculing the CM. He added that Stalin pronounced his full name Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin with valour and self-respect and that is not sufficient; it must be seen in action and in governance.

While Stalin often blamed the BJP-led regime at the Centre as "fascist," Vijay alleged the DMK regime was not any less and shared the same fascist characteristics.

He also slammed Stalin for denying permission to him to visit villages like Ekanapuram that are opposed to Parandur airport project. As the local authorities blocked him, he addressed the villagers in a place close to the village and expressed his support to people challenging the project.

"Who are you to stop (place a ban) me from meeting my party workers and the people," he asked the CM in his typical filmy style. He added that if he decides to meet the people he would do so by violating the restrictions. However, he is keeping calm as he respects the law.

Also, Vijay promised his support to the working classes, including the government employees and reiterated that his party would oppose projects that adversely impact natural resources and agriculture.

“In 2026, Tamil Nadu would witness a different election, unseen so far and the contest would be only between the TVK and the DMK," he said.

Making a major announcement, he declared that when the TVK forms the government, which would be the "true rule of the people," and one that "shares power" with allies.

Slamming the DMK over crimes against women, he said women would ensure the end of CM Stalin's political career and the fall of the DMK government. Listing out several protests going on in the state, he said his party would support them.

TVK urges Centre to withdraw Waqf bill

In its first-ever General Council meeting, Vijay’s TVK urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims and also wanted the NDA government to give up taking the delimitation exercise. Ruling DMK and other political parties except the BJP in the state are also opposed to the Centre on these issues.

Continuing his attack against Stalin, Vijay alleged that the BJP is the "secret owner" of the DMK. For the sake of votes, DMK had an "electoral alliance" with Congress, and in order to "loot," it had an indirect "political alliance" with the BJP, he alleged and hit out at the Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravidian party for deceiving and frightening people by using Saffron party's name.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said the Centre takes GST collections from Tamil Nadu, but does not make fund allocations to the state in the Union budget and funds are not released for education.

The TVK leader also criticised the centre over the imposition of 3-language policy, and attempting to reduce Parliamentary seats through delimitation.

Opposing the "one nation one election," he urged PM Modi to "handle Tamil Nadu carefully as it is one state that has given several people a run for their money, please do not forget."

The Waqf Bill, by creating new conditions, took away the powers of Muslims in related matters and also trampled on their existing rights and hence it should be taken back by the Centre, TVK said in a resolution passed at the general council meeting here, chaired by Vijay.

The general council gave full powers to Vijay to take all "election related decisions," with Assembly polls just a year away, reported PTI.