New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the central government's decision to allow offshore mining along the coasts of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He argued that the move poses a significant threat to marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of coastal communities, news agency ANI reported.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi expressed concerns over the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023. He highlighted that the legislation had faced widespread opposition due to its potential environmental and socio-economic consequences.

Gandhi noted that offshore mining blocks were being opened to private companies without conducting thorough environmental assessments or consulting affected communities.

"The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2023 was met with strong objections. Opening offshore mining blocks to private players without any rigorous assessment of its impact was concerning. Studies point to its adverse impacts, including threats to marine life, damage to coral reefs, and the depletion of fish stocks.

''Against this backdrop, when the Ministry of Mines invited tenders for the grant of licenses for 13 offshore blocks, protests erupted against this arbitrary move. Among the 13 blocks are three blocks for mining construction sand off the coast of Kollam—a vital fish breeding habitat—and three blocks for polymetallic nodules off the coast of the Great Nicobar Islands—a marine biodiversity hotspot," Rahul Gandhi stated.

He further pointed out that a study conducted by the Marine Monitoring Lab (MML) under the University of Kerala’s Department of Aquatic Biology & Fisheries had found that offshore mining could severely impact fish breeding, particularly in Kollam.

Gandhi urged the government to withdraw the offshore mining tenders and prioritise comprehensive environmental and socio-economic studies before making further decisions. He also stressed the need for greater consultation with stakeholders, particularly the fishing community, whose livelihood depends on marine biodiversity.

"Over 11 lakh people rely on fishing in Kerala. Any major is their traditional occupation and is closely tied to their way of life. Great Nicobar is globally recognised for harbouring diverse ecosystems and is home to several endemic species of wildlife.

"Any damage due to onshore mining could potentially do irreparable damage. At a juncture where erosion of our coastal ecosystems has worsened the impact of natural calamities like cyclones, it is concerning that the government is wilfully greenlighting activities without scientific assessment," Gandhi stated.

Emphasising the need for sustainable development, he reiterated, "I strongly urge the government to cancel the tenders issued for the offshore mining blocks. Furthermore, rigorous scientific studies must be undertaken to assess the environmental and socio-economic impact of offshore mining.

"But most importantly, all stakeholders, especially our fisherfolk, must be consulted before any major decision is taken. Their lives are intertwined with the fate of our oceans. Let us work collectively towards building a sustainable future for all."