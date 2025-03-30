Bhubaneswar: Eleven coaches of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express (12551) derailed near the Nirgundi-Kandarpur section in Cuttack on Sunday around 11:54 am. The mishap happened in the Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), prompting an immediate response from railway officials, district authorities, fire services, and local police.

While ECoR has yet to confirm casualties, sources indicate that one passenger may have lost their life, and several others sustained injuries, reported IANS.

Chief Public Relations Officer of ECoR, Ashok Kumar Mishra, stated that Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) and Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs) were dispatched swiftly. "Our priority is ensuring stranded passengers reach their destinations safely. A special train is being arranged, and an emergency control room has been activated for coordination," he said.

Senior railway officials, including the ECoR General Manager, have reached the site to oversee rescue and restoration efforts. Investigations into the cause of the derailment are underway. Meanwhile, the railway has diverted several trains, including the Dhauli Express (12822), Neelachal Express (12875), and Purulia SF Express (22606).

Passengers seeking assistance can contact the helpline numbers:

Bhubaneswar: 8114382371

Bhadrak: 9437443469

Cuttack: 7205149591

Palasa: 9237105480

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9124639558