The Union Home Ministry has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) across Manipur for six months, except in 13 police station areas, citing the prevailing law and order situation. The controversial law grants sweeping powers to the armed forces in "disturbed" regions, including the authority to search, arrest, and use force with legal immunity unless sanctioned by the Centre.

A notification issued on Sunday confirmed the extension from April 1, 2025, under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958. The exempted police station areas are Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, and Kakching, reported PTI.

AFSPA has also been extended for six months in eight districts of Nagaland, 21 police station areas across five other districts of the state, and in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap, Changlang, Longding districts, along with three police stations in Namsai district.

