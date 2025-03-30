Chennai: Preparations for the CPM Party Congress, set to take place in Madurai after a gap of 53 years, are in their final stages. The event will be held from April 2 to 6 at Tamukkam Grounds in the city.

A key highlight of the congress will be a seminar on "Federalism is India’s Strength," scheduled for April 3, where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will share the stage. The inaugural ceremony will see the participation of several prominent personalities, including CPI General Secretary D Raja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, and Prakash Raj, along with filmmakers Raju Murugan, Vetrimaaran, Sashi Kumar, T S Gnanavel, and Mari Selvaraj, will engage in various sessions of the conference.

The event will also feature performances by renowned artists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. The five-day event will conclude with a public meeting led by Politburo member and party coordinator Prakash Karat.