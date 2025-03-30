Hyderabad: Telangana police on Sunday detained several students, including Malayalis, from the Hyderabad Central University for protesting against the government's decision to auction 400 acres of campus land. The detained students, including the Students’ Union General Secretary, were taken to the Madhapur police station.

As part of the land auction process, police and security forces were deployed on the campus earlier on Sunday. Authorities also blocked the East Campus and brought bulldozers to clear bushes and flatten the area.

Upon receiving the news, students marched to the East Campus in protest. "Many students gathered here, but the police detained those who intervened. They beat, dragged, and pushed us away. Several students sustained minor injuries. We cannot contact them, but as per the latest information, they are at Madhapur police station," a student told Onmanorama.

The university campus, spread across 2,324 acres, is home to several endangered bird species, mammals, and plants. The Telangana Government Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TGIIC) plans to develop world-class infrastructure on this land. According to the local news site Newsmeter, the state PSU is preparing to invite tenders for the integrated development of the site.