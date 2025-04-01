New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, setting the stage for a heated debate between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, which has strongly opposed the bill as unconstitutional. The Rajya Sabha is expected to debate the bill on Thursday, with both Houses allocated eight hours each for discussions.

While some BJP allies initially had reservations, sources indicate that the Joint Committee of Parliament addressed some of their concerns. A senior leader from an NDA ally expressed confidence that the BJP would accommodate their views, but assured that the alliance remains united. Major allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], have issued whips directing their MPs to support the bill, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and others, strategised their resistance during a meeting in Parliament. Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of stifling debate and demanded more time to discuss additional issues, such as the Manipur crisis and electoral reforms.

During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Om Birla, opposition members walked out in protest, alleging that their concerns were being ignored. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that while some parties wanted four to six hours of discussion, the opposition demanded 12 hours. He assured that the debate duration could be extended based on the House’s consensus.

With 293 MPs in the 542-member Lok Sabha, the NDA holds a clear majority, making passage of the bill highly likely. However, the equation in the Rajya Sabha is more balanced, though still in favor of the BJP-led coalition. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill “unconstitutional” and accused the government of targeting religious freedoms. He warned BJP allies like TDP and JD(U) of electoral consequences. Several Muslim organizations have also been rallying against the bill, citing concerns over its impact on Waqf properties.

After the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, the Church of Bharat also backed the bill, bolstering the government's efforts to counter claims that it targets minorities. The government maintains that the bill aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in managing Waqf properties. Rijiju will introduce it for consideration and passage after Question Hour at noon. Despite opposition protests and a likely intense debate, the BJP-led NDA is expected to push the bill through the Lok Sabha before sending it to the Rajya Sabha.