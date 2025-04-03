The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was passed early Thursday, proposes significant changes to the governance, administration, and dispute resolution mechanisms concerning Waqf properties in India. It amends the Waqf Act, 1995, by modifying the composition of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, revising the criteria for forming Waqf, and altering the legal framework for identifying and resolving disputes over Waqf properties.



Onmanorama explores the major provisions of the Bill and the key issues associated with its implementation.

What is Waqf?

Waqf refers to the permanent dedication of a property by an individual for religious, charitable or pious purposes under Muslim law. Waqf properties are used for purposes such as maintaining mosques, funding educational institutions, and supporting the poor and disabled.

India has an estimated 8.7 lakh registered Waqf properties, making it one of the largest repositories of Waqf assets globally. The Sachar Committee (2006) estimated the total market value of Waqf properties at ₹1.2 lakh crore, but many remain underutilised.

The Waqf Act, 1995 provides for the establishment of:

1. The Central Waqf Council – A national body overseeing Waqf matters.

2. State Waqf Boards – State-level bodies managing Waqf properties.

3. Waqf Tribunals – Special judicial bodies resolving Waqf-related disputes.

Key changes proposed in the bill

1. Inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf governing bodies

The Bill amends the composition of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards to include non-Muslim members. While the current law mandates that all members of these bodies (except the Union Minister heading the Council) must be Muslims, the amendment requires at least two non-Muslim members in each body.

The State Waqf Boards will now be entirely nominated by the state government, instead of being partly elected. Currently, one of the two candidates recommended by the Waqf Board is selected as the CEO. But as per the new bill, the state government can appoint the CEO. The provision that the candidate must be a Muslim will be removed.

2. New criteria for creating Waqf

The Bill stipulates that only individuals who have been practicing Islam for at least five years can create Waqf. The requirement that the property must be owned by the donor is reinforced, and the concept of "Waqf by user" (where property used for religious purposes over time is recognized as Waqf) is removed.

3. Survey and identification of Waqf properties

The role of the Survey Commissioner, responsible for identifying Waqf properties, has been replaced by the District Collector. Any government-owned property identified as Waqf will cease to be Waqf and the Collector will determine ownership.

4. Changes in Waqf Tribunal

The expert in Muslim law has been removed from Waqf Tribunals, which will now only have:

A District Court judge (current or former) as chairman.

A government officer of at least joint secretary rank.

The finality of Tribunal decisions has been revoked, and parties can now appeal directly to the High Court within 90 days.

Key issues and concerns

1. Reduced Muslim representation in Waqf governance

Waqf has traditionally been governed under Muslim personal law, with Waqf councils and boards consisting of Muslim members.

By mandating non-Muslim representation and allowing non-Muslims to be a majority, the Bill deviates from the principle that religious communities should administer their own affairs (as guaranteed by Article 26 of the Constitution).

In contrast, governing bodies for Hindu and Sikh religious institutions primarily comprise members from their respective faiths.

2. Removal of Expert in Muslim Law from tribunals

Since Waqf is governed by Muslim law, the removal of a Muslim law expert from Waqf Tribunals raises concerns about fair adjudication.

Other legal tribunals, such as those under the Companies Act, 2013, and Electricity Act, 2003, include technical experts to assist in decision-making.

3. Restriction on who can create Waqf

The Bill limits the right to create Waqf to only those who have been practicing Islam for at least five years.

This creates an unexplained distinction between recent converts and long-time followers, potentially violating Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution.

4. Ambiguities in handling existing Waqf properties

The Bill removes Waqf by user, but it does not clarify whether this will apply only to new cases or affect existing Waqf properties.

If applied retrospectively, numerous Waqf properties that have been in use for religious purposes for decades may cease to be recognized as Waqf.

5. Possible politicisation of Waqf boards

Under the current law, some members of Waqf boards are elected.

The Bill removes elections entirely and gives state governments full control over appointments, increasing the risk of political influence in Waqf administration.

Waqf portal: Before the bill becomes law, details of properties registered as Waqf must be uploaded to the website within six months. The Waqf Tribunal can extend this period by up to six months.

After the law comes into effect, the time limit for uploading the list of Waqf properties to the central portal prepared by the state government will be increased from 15 days to 90 days.