Colombo: In a historic move, India and Sri Lanka on Saturday signed an ambitious defence cooperation pact, outlining a broader roadmap for deeper bilateral ties and enhanced security for both nations.

The defence pact is among seven key agreements signed by the two sides following wide-ranging talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This pact marks a significant step in bolstering strategic ties, coming nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force’s intervention in the island nation.

“We believe that our security interests are aligned. The security of both countries is interlinked and mutually dependent,” Modi said in his media statement.

“I am grateful to President Dissanayake for his sensitivity towards India’s interests. We welcome the important agreements concluded in defence cooperation,” he added.

According to a PTI report, Dissanayake said he assured PM Modi that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used in any manner inimical to India’s security interests. He also conveyed to Modi that India’s assistance during times of need and its continued solidarity are deeply appreciated.

Another important agreement inked by the two sides pertains to the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub. Modi and Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Project.

“The Sampur Solar Power Plant will contribute to Sri Lanka’s energy security. All Sri Lankans will benefit from the agreements signed to build a multi-product pipeline and develop Trincomalee as an energy hub,” Modi said.

The grid interconnectivity agreement between the two countries will open up opportunities for Sri Lanka to export electricity.

Modi emphasized that Sri Lanka holds a “special place” in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision 'MAHASAGAR'.

“In the last four months since President Dissanayake’s visit to India, our cooperation has progressed significantly,” he noted.

The Modi-Dissanayake talks took place a day after the Prime Minister arrived in Colombo following his trip to Bangkok, where he attended a summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Ahead of the meeting, Sri Lanka accorded Modi a ceremonial welcome at the historic Independence Square in the heart of the capital—the first such honour given to a foreign leader.

President Dissanayake received the Prime Minister at the Square, which serves as the venue for national day celebrations and is named after the Independence Memorial Hall, built to commemorate Sri Lanka’s independence from British rule in 1948.