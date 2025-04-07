The Central Government on Monday hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre each, according to an official order.

The excise duty on petrol was increased to ₹13 per litre and that on diesel to ₹10, the Ministry of Finance said. 

However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the hike will not affect the retail prices in the country. The increased excise duty is likely to be adjusted against the cut in petrol and diesel prices that was warranted because of a fall in international oil prices.

Meanwhile, International oil prices continued to decrease, recording a 3 percent fall as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that would reduce demand for crude. 

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.