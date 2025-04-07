The Central Government on Monday hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre each, according to an official order.

The excise duty on petrol was increased to ₹13 per litre and that on diesel to ₹10, the Ministry of Finance said.

PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of #Petrol and #Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today.#MoPNG — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 7, 2025

However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the hike will not affect the retail prices in the country. The increased excise duty is likely to be adjusted against the cut in petrol and diesel prices that was warranted because of a fall in international oil prices.

Meanwhile, International oil prices continued to decrease, recording a 3 percent fall as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that would reduce demand for crude.