The US Supreme Court has rejected 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s appeal seeking to stay his extradition to India.

According to a PTI report, Rana (64), a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently sheltered at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles.

In his emergency application, Rana argued that his extradition to India violates US law and the UN Convention Against Torture "because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, the petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture."

"The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks,” the application said. Additionally, the application pointed out that his “severe” medical conditions makes his extradition to Indian detention facilities a “de facto" death sentence.

Rana’s Counsel requested the State Department for the complete administrative record that informed Secretary Rubio’s decision to authorise Rana’s surrender to India. They also requested immediate information of any assurance the United States has obtained from India with respect to Rana’s treatment. “The government declined to provide any information in response to these requests,” the application said.

The application said that given Rana’s underlying health conditions and the State Department’s findings regarding the treatment of prisoners, it is very likely that “Rana will not survive long enough to be tried in India".

Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, lost their lives in the attacks in Mumbai.