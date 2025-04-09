New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to Dadi Ratan Mohini, the administrative head of Brahma Kumaris, who passed away at the age of 101. The Mount Abu-based spiritual organisation announced her demise on its official website.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described her as a remarkable spiritual leader whose life was devoted to service and simplicity. “Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come,” Modi said.

He noted her pivotal role in guiding the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement and lauded her personal qualities. “She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris' global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out,” he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his personal interactions with her and said her legacy would live on. “She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Modi added.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently on a State visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic, also expressed her condolences in a message shared on X in Hindi. She said Dadi Ratan Mohini touched countless lives with her teachings and spiritual guidance. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini ji. She was a beacon of light for the Brahma Kumari organisation. This organisation has contributed significantly to my life journey,” Murmu wrote.

Highlighting her contribution to the larger good of society, the President said, “Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji shaped the thinking and life of countless people through her teachings and work. She spread the message of service, harmony, peace and charity throughout her life.

“Her teachings will continue to inspire people to follow the path of spirituality and to work for public welfare. I express my condolences to all the members of the Brahma Kumari family present all over the world and the well-wishers of this organisation,” Murmu added.