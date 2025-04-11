Chennai: Senior BJP leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran filed his nomination on Friday to contest the election for the party's Tamil Nadu state president post.

Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was formerly with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, the party said.

Nagendran is likely to be announced as the new state president, succeeding Annamalai.

Last week, Annamalai announced that he would not contest for the party's state president post again. "I am not in the race for the post of the new state president. I am not ready for any quarrel (related to the next chief and whether he has any preference for any particular leader), and I am not in the race," he said.

Annamalai also said that the state unit president is unanimously elected and there is no contest or competition for the top post, unlike other parties.