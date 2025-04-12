West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Saturday that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be enforced in West Bengal, amid violent protests in the state, particularly in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district.

The police said that 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the district on Friday, reported PTI.

The chief minister urged people to remain calm and not fall prey to provocation. "We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasions. I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," she said.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said in a post on X. "We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.



Her remarks came in the background of fresh violence being reported from Dhulian in Murshidabad's Samserganj, where one person sustained a bullet injury.



Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the details of the incident are not available yet. According to a PTI report, he said that the local police may not have been involved in the incident of firing, and that it could probably be from the BSF end. "These are early reports that we need to cross-check," he said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar called on the TMC government to strictly enforce the rule of law in Murshidabad. Asserting that when the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, "such vandalism by a section of minorities will be crushed in five minutes", he alleged that the "appeasement-driven state administration was not taking appropriate steps".