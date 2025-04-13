New Delhi: The Delhi Police has denied the permission for the 'Palm Sunday' procession scheduled at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi. Citing security reasons, authorities refused approval for the procession planned to begin from St Mary's Church and conclude at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Meanwhile, parish vicar Fr Francis Swaminathan said he accepted the police’s decision, noting that permission had been similarly denied in previous years as well, according to Manorama News.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the act of the Delhi Police, stating that it violates religious freedom and secular values guaranteed by the Constitution. "This is a violation of religious freedom and secular values guaranteed by the Constitution. Such actions, which undermine the religious beliefs of minorities, are not befitting a pluralistic society," he said in a Facebook post.

The Delhi Police on Saturday also denied permission to a procession being carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Hanuman Jayanti, citing security concerns. However, the police allowed the group to conduct its celebration within temple premises.