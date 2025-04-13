New Delhi: Mirroring recent violent incidents in Kerala involving school students, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi on Saturday night allegedly by three juveniles over an old enmity stemming from school rivalry.

Police added that he is the son of a migrant worker employed in the construction sector in Kerala.

Police have apprehended three juveniles, all aged 16, following investigations, PTI reported.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday when the victim called the trio to settle past issues, but the meeting turned violent, the police said.

According to the police, one of the accused choked the victim while the other two stabbed him multiple times with knives to his stomach and neck.

Though the victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he died during treatment, the police said in a statement on Sunday. His mother works as a domestic help in the area.

During the investigation, the three accused were identified and apprehended. Two of them are students, while one has dropped out after class 5. The police said the trio harboured resentment against the victim, who had allegedly assaulted them in the past. They also claimed that the victim had issued threats against them and their families.

The police have recovered two knives allegedly used in the murder, the official said, adding further investigation is underway.