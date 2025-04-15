New Delhi: India on Tuesday firmly rejected Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that the country should examine its own "abysmal" record in protecting minority rights rather than preach to others.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan's comments on the law as "motivated and baseless", asserting that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India, reported PTI.

India's reaction came after a spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that the Waqf law is an "infringement" on the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims. "We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on the law. "Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India," he said."Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," Jaiswal added.

The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson reportedly called the Waqf Amendment Act an attempt to "dispossess" Muslims of their properties, including mosques and shrines. "We strongly believe it is an infringement on the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims," the official reportedly alleged on Thursday.

There are serious apprehensions that it (the law) will contribute to "further marginalisation" of Indian Muslims, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson added.