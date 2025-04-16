New Delhi: Google suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India and removed 247.4 million ads in 2024 for violating its ad policies, the company revealed in its annual Ads Safety Report released on Wednesday. Globally, the tech giant removed 5.1 billion ads, suspended more than 39.2 million advertiser accounts, and restricted over 9.1 billion ads during the same period, reported PTI.

“In India, 247.4 million ads were removed and 2.9 million advertiser accounts were suspended,” the report stated. To combat ad fraud more effectively, Google introduced over 50 enhancements to its large language models (LLMs) in 2024. These upgrades helped speed up complex investigations and detect bad actors through fraud signals such as illegitimate payment information during account setup.

“This led to a 90 per cent drop in reports of this kind of scam ad last year,” the blog added, referring to the impact of its tightened defences. The company said it also adapted its systems to counter emerging threats, particularly the surge in AI-generated impersonation ads featuring public figures.

A dedicated team of over 100 experts was formed to develop new safeguards, including an updated misrepresentation policy. This allowed Google to permanently suspend more than 700,000 advertiser accounts promoting scams.