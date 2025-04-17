Mumbai: In a first for Indian Railways, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has been installed aboard the Manmad Panchavati Express. The Central Railways has set up the ATM in an air-conditioned coach of the train and has successfully completed its trial run, marking a significant step in enhancing passenger amenities.

According to railway officials, the ATM functioned smoothly during the trial, with only a minor network disruption reported in the Igatpuri–Kasara stretch due to tunnel terrain and poor mobile connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this pilot proves successful, we are open to installing similar ATMs on more trains. This is part of our ongoing effort to enhance the passenger experience by introducing basic banking services even while travelling,” a Central Railway spokesperson from the Bhusawal Division told PTI.