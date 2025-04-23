New Delhi: India has decided to take stern action against Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Addressing the media on Wednesday, the foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistan nationals holding SVES visa must leave India within 48 hours. He added that visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) would no longer be issued to Pakistani citizens.

In a major announcement, the official declared that India would freeze the Indus Waters Treaty of 1996 with Pakistan, effectively signalling an end to diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country. The central government has also decided to close the Integrated Checkpost of Attari with immediate effect.

The official announced these major decisions following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening.

Misri said that the Cabinet Committee took five major decisions after recognising the seriousness of the terrorist attack on April 22 at Pahalgam.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Announcing the closure of the Integrated checkpost Attari, the foreign secretary asked Pakistan nationals who have crossed over with valid endorsements to return through the same route before May 1. He added that any visas under SVES issued to Pakistanis are deemed cancelled.

In another major announcement, the official said that India will not cooperate with defence, military, naval and air advisors at the Pakitan High Commission in New Delhi and ordered them to leave India within a week.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025,” said Vikram Misri at the press conference.

Misri added that CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. The committee resolved that perpetrators of this attack would be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

"As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible," added the official.

The Central government on Wednesday confirmed that 25 Indians and a Nepal citizen were killed in the terror attack that rocked the Kashmir on April 22.