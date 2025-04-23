New Delhi: The nation paid tribute to Navy officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives and injured several others when gunmen opened fire at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday. Vinay, posted in Kochi, got married on April 16 and was on his honeymoon in Jammu and Kashmir.

His wife, Himanshi, tearfully bid him farewell but stood strong, greeting him with a resolute “Jai Hind.” “Let his soul rest in peace… We should all be proud of him in every way. And we will make him proud in every way,” said Himanshi, who hails from Gurugram and is pursuing a PhD.

On Wednesday afternoon, Narwal’s mortal remains were brought to the IGI Airport in Delhi from Kashmir, and then taken to his hometown, Karnal in Haryana, where the last rites were performed with full military honours.

The poignant moment of Himanshi receiving Vinay’s body moved everyone to tears. “Vinay will be in my heart forever,” she said.

Top Navy officials and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present at the airport to receive the body and pay their last respects.