Srinagar: The death toll from the terror attack in Pahalgam has climbed to 26. The victims include a Navy officer and a tourist from Kerala. Several others were injured in the assault.

The assault is being described as the most devastating civilian attack in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 47 CRPF personnel were killed. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it “larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

The shooting occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a crowd of tourists at the popular Baisaran meadow—also known as 'mini Switzerland'. The area was bustling with visitors enjoying pony rides and picnics when chaos erupted.

Eyewitnesses spoke of panic and confusion as gunfire rang out across the meadow. “My husband was shot in the head. Seven others were injured,” said a survivor. Unverified visuals showed bodies lying on the grass and women crying in distress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous act”, and pledged that justice would be served. “Those behind this will not be spared. Our fight against terrorism is unshakable,” he posted on X.

An injured receives treatment at a hospital, after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir. Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed the Prime Minister—currently visiting Saudi Arabia—rushed to Srinagar to review the security situation. “We will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” Shah said.

In a statement, the Army's Chinar Corps termed the incident “a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence”. The Corps added that Joint Forces were managing the situation and had swiftly launched medical aid and evacuation efforts.

Injured people being taken to the hospital. Photo: PTI

Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured, while locals helped transport victims on ponies from the remote meadow. A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital confirmed that 12 injured tourists had been admitted and were in stable condition.

The attack comes at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a revival in tourism after years of insurgency. It also heightens security concerns ahead of the annual 38-day Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on July 3, which draws lakhs of pilgrims via the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.