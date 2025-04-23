New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the airport on Wednesday morning, immediately after returning from Saudi Arabia, to assess the situation in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended the briefing, according to officials. On Tuesday, terrorists targeted a major tourist spot in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 individuals and injuring many more, officials confirmed.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a briefing meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials in view of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/F1LnHakHrU — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Among those killed were two foreign nationals—one from the UAE and the other from Nepal—as well as two Indian residents, they added. Following the horrific assault, Prime Minister Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the security response after what is being described as one of the deadliest attacks on tourists in the region in recent years.