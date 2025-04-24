New Delhi: When diplomatic relations with India and Pakistan deteriorated over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border on Wednesday. According to officials, talks are on between the two forces to secure his release.

The Pakistan Rangers apprehended Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said.

According to a PTI report, the jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.

Officials said on Thursday that the two forces are holding a flag meeting to secure the release of the BSF jawan. They added that such incidents are not uncommon and have happened between the two sides in the past.

All eyes are on the jawan’s release as India has taken a tough stance against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In a big jolt to Pakistan, India has suspended visa services to Pakistanis and frozen the Indus water treaty in a crucial meeting held on Wednesday. In retaliation to this move, Pakistan suspended Simla accord and blocked its airspace for Indian airlines.