Kashmiri students studying at universities across India have reported incidents of harassment following the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, gunmen opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran area, killing 26 tourists and injuring several others.

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing Kashmiri students facing brutal attacks and verbal abuse at the hands of fellow students, local residents and right-wing outfits.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his government is in touch with state governments regarding the issue.

"The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I'm also in touch with my counterparts, Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," Abdullah posted on X.

He was responding to a post by ruling National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar seeking Abdullah's intervention after videos of Kashmiris being allegedly harassed emerged on social media.

"Numerous videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country," Dar said in his post on X.