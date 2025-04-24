Srinagar: Authorities have identified five militants behind the brutal terror attack near Pahalgam, which has been labelled one of the deadliest in the region in nearly 20 years. Among those named are three Pakistani nationals and two residents of Jammu and Kashmir, reported IANS.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the three Pakistani terrorists have been identified as Asif Fauji (alias Moosa), Suleman Shah (alias Yunus), and Abu Talha (alias Asif).

Two Kashmiri operatives—Adil Guri from Bijbehara in Anantnag and Ahsan from Pulwama—were also identified. Both had travelled to Pakistan in 2018 and are believed to have returned after receiving extensive militant training, sources said.

Investigators revealed that while Fauji and Shah have been active in the region for some time and are linked to earlier attacks, including one in Poonch, Guri, and Ahsan had recently infiltrated into Indian territory.

During Tuesday’s assault in the Baisaran meadow area of Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly forced civilians—especially men—to verify their faith by reciting Islamic prayers or displaying religious identifiers such as circumcision, as per initial findings by central agencies based on survivor accounts.

Authorities have issued sketches of three suspects and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible leads on each of them. Moosa, one of the attackers, is believed to have also played a role in the May 2024 ambush on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch, as per inputs from central intelligence.

With no CCTV surveillance in the Baisaran meadow vicinity, investigators are heavily relying on eyewitness testimonies. It is suspected that the attackers escaped into the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range following the strike.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), headed by Inspector General Vijay Sakhare, is now leading the inquiry from Srinagar, with support from Jammu and Kashmir Police. Officials are also examining the possible involvement of Saifullah Kasuri, a top aide to Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

A video of Kasuri circulating online shows him stating on February 2 this year: "Kashmir will become 'land of the pure' by February 2, 2026" and "in the coming days Mujahideen will intensify their attacks and Kashmir will be freed."