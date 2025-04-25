New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reached out to the chief ministers of all Indian states, directing them to make certain that no Pakistani national remains in the country beyond the stipulated deadline for departure, reported PTI.

This directive follows India’s announcement on Thursday, revoking all visas granted to Pakistani citizens effective from April 27. The government also advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return at the earliest, amid rising tensions between the two countries after the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists.

Sources said the Home Minister personally called each chief minister, stressing the importance of ensuring that “no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline.” Additionally, the chief ministers were instructed to identify all Pakistani nationals residing within their jurisdictions and to facilitate their deportation, the sources added.