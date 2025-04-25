New Delhi: The Indian government is working on a strategy to stop the flow of Indus River water to Pakistan following the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to some media reports, India is looking at the possibility of increasing the capacity of the dams on the Indus River system to store more water.

Union Water Minister CR Paatil said India will ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan. He said this after a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Paatil said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a slew of directives, and the meeting was held to follow up on them and Shah made several suggestions at the meeting for their effective implementation, PTI reported.

"We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India," he said after the meeting.

Sources said the government is working on a long-term plan to ensure the effective implementation of its decisions.

Shah held the meeting to discuss the future course of action on the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which has been kept in abeyance following Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Besides Paatil, senior officials of several ministries attended the meeting, sources said.

India has already informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, as the neighbouring country has breached its conditions by targeting Jammu and Kashmir with sustained cross-border terrorism.

Paatil said India has sent a strong message to Pakistan that it will not tolerate terrorism at all.