Srinagar: Police and Army have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing homes of the ultras, raiding their safe havens and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning.

Officials reported that in the past 48 hours, six homes belonging to terrorists or their associates were razed. They warned that similar action will be taken against anyone linked to terrorism.

On Saturday alone, police carried out raids at over 60 locations across Srinagar as part of efforts to "dismantle the terrorist ecosystem," according to a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson.

PTI sources said security forces are maintaining 24/7 search operations across Anantnag district, with vehicle checkpoints set up to monitor suspicious movements. Officials added that operations are targeting terrorist associates and sympathisers Valley-wide to prevent further incidents like the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Anantnag, killing 26 people — mostly tourists from outside the state. The attack has heightened India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to track down the perpetrators "to the ends of the earth."

In the aftermath, security forces demolished the homes of two active terrorists — Aadil Thoker in Bijbehara (Anantnag) and Asif Sheikh in Tral (Pulwama) — after night raids. Thoker has been identified among the three attackers involved in the Pahalgam killings, while Sheikh’s role is under investigation.

Officials on Saturday said that four houses of the alleged terrorists were demolished in Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Friday night.

An army official during patrolling in Kashmir. Photo: PTI

The houses belonged to Ahsan ul Haq (Pulwama) who was "trained in Pakistan" in 2018 and had recently "infiltrated" into the Valley; top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay (Shopian) who was active for the past three to four years and been involved in many anti-national activities; and Zakir Ahmad Ganie (Kulgam), who has been active since 2023 and was under surveillance for his alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities, the officials said.

The fourth house was blown up by security forces in Kalaroos area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, they said. It belonged to Farooq Ahmad Tedwa and Miskeen Ahmad Tedwa, who are currently operating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, hundreds of overground workers (OGWs) and their associates have been rounded up, mainly in south Kashmir, as part of the hunt for those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

In Bandipora district, an alleged OGW, Altaf Lalli, was killed after terrorists opened fire during an operation where he was helping security forces locate a hideout. Two policemen were injured, while the terrorists fled.

On Saturday, police raided dozens of locations across Srinagar, including Safakadal, Soura, Pandach Bemina, Shalteng, Lal Bazar, and Zadibal. The searches were conducted legally, with Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses present, targeting residences of terrorist associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem, Srinagar Police conducted searches across the length and breadth of the city at the residences of OGWs and terrorist associates involved in cases registered under UAPA," a police spokesman said.

He said the searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J-K Police.

The police emphasised that these actions aim to collect evidence, gather intelligence, and deter future terrorist activities. They warned that anyone promoting violence or unlawful activities would face strict legal action.

Meanwhile, sources said the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the second night in a row. Indian troops responded appropriately, and no casualties were reported.

Pakistan's military remains on high alert following India's firm stance on pursuing the Pahalgam attackers.