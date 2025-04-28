New Delhi: The government has blocked 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies, officials said on Monday.

The move follows recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Alongside the YouTube bans, the government has also sent a formal letter to the BBC, expressing strong objection to its reportage on the Pahalgam attack, particularly the description of terrorists as "militants."

"Based on the MHA’s recommendations, the Government of India has banned several Pakistani YouTube channels for circulating false narratives, provocative content, and misinformation against India and its security forces in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack," an official said.

The blocked YouTube channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY News, BOL News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News, and Razi Naama.

(With PTI inputs)