New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday to review military preparedness following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists from various states on April 22.

The meeting, held at the Defence Minister’s residence in Delhi, lasted about 40 minutes, reported IANS. General Chauhan is believed to have briefed Singh on the military’s strategy and operational readiness to counter terrorism. Sources indicated that the Chief of Defence Staff outlined the Indian armed forces' preparedness to respond effectively to emerging threats.

Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officers were also present in Delhi to discuss key aspects of defence coordination. Separately, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Home Ministry, where discussions reportedly focused on ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) remain high, with the Pakistan Army continuing ceasefire violations for the third consecutive day on Sunday. The Indian Army has responded strongly to the unprovoked firing.

In a show of strength, the Indian Navy successfully conducted an anti-ship missile exercise on Sunday. The Navy stated that the drill demonstrated its operational readiness to defend India’s maritime interests "anytime, anywhere, and in any manner." The missile firing exercise revalidated the long-range precision strike capabilities of naval platforms, systems, and personnel.

The Navy further noted that multiple successful anti-ship missile firings have been carried out recently, showcasing the forces' combat preparedness and commitment to safeguarding national security.