For the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a firm and measured response from the Indian Army.

The latest incidents of cross-border firing were reported from the Kupwara and Baramulla districts in Kashmir and the Akhnoor sector in Jammu.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, “During the night of April 28–29, 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.”

Tensions between the two countries have escalated following the brutal killing of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local resident, by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists aided by Pakistan, reported IANS. The massacre occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam.

Nationwide outrage followed the attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing that the terrorists, their handlers, and backers would be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice. “They will be chased to the ends of the earth,” he said in his first reaction to the killings.

In a high-level security meeting on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Modi for 40 minutes after receiving updates from the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) regarding the military’s preparedness to tackle any contingency.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar, instructing the Army to use all necessary force to hunt down those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a broader crackdown on terror networks, security forces have intensified operations against terrorists and their overground workers (OGWs). As part of the ongoing action, the houses of LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh — both linked to the Pahalgam killings — were demolished last Friday in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. So far, security forces have demolished the homes of 10 active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, passing a resolution in honour of the victims and in solidarity with the nation’s fight against terrorism.