New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has decided to include caste-based enumeration in the forthcoming census, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

Briefing the media on key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Vaishnaw said, “The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision gains significance ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in October-November. The move comes amid sustained pressure from the Congress and several opposition parties, who have repeatedly demanded a nationwide caste census to ensure accurate data for the equitable distribution of welfare benefits and social justice measures. The Congress has argued that a clear picture of the socio-economic status of marginalised and backward communities is vital for effective affirmative action and policy planning.

Targeting the Congress over its record on the issue, Vaishnaw said, “Congress governments have always opposed the caste census. In 2010, the late Dr Manmohan Singh said the matter should be considered in the Cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to look into it. Most political parties recommended a caste census, yet the Congress-led government opted only for a caste survey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “It’s clear that Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have used the caste census merely as a political tool. While some states have conducted caste surveys well, others have approached it from a purely political angle in a non-transparent manner, creating doubts in society. To ensure that our social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be done through the official census rather than ad hoc surveys.”

The demand for a caste census gained momentum after the Bihar government—led by a coalition including the Congress—released the findings of its caste survey in 2023. The report exposed disparities in access to resources and political representation, reigniting the national debate around caste data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have since pressed the Centre to conduct a full-fledged caste census and to release data from the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), which has never been made fully public. The party has also made caste enumeration a central part of its campaign narrative, especially in states with large OBC populations.