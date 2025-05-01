New Delhi: In a major move to clean up electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will now directly access electronic death registration data from the Registrar of Births and Deaths to promptly identify and remove deceased voters.

Currently, the names of dead voters are struck off only after a formal request is submitted through Form 7 and verified by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The new system aims to cut delays by giving Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) timely digital data, allowing BLOs to cross-check through field visits without waiting for individual applications.

This development aligns with Rule 9 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and Section 3(5)(b) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, as amended in 2023, an ECI official said.

In another step to improve voter experience, the Commission is redesigning Voter Information Slips (VIS). The new format will highlight the voter’s serial number and booth number using a larger font, making it easier for voters to find their polling stations and for officials to trace their names in the rolls.

To further streamline voter interaction, all BLOs appointed under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, will now be issued standard photo ID cards. This measure is intended to boost citizen trust and ease communication during voter verification and registration drives.

The EC’s measures come amid growing concerns about inaccuracies in the voters' list. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently alleged that the Commission has been compromised, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party have pointed to repeated anomalies, including instances of identical Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers across states.

In March, TMC MPs urged the EC to introduce a “Unique ID” system for EPICs, similar to Aadhaar or passport numbers. The party has also launched a year-long verification of the voters' list in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.