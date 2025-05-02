New Delhi: A Delhi court issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated that the duo’s “right to be heard” must be upheld at the stage of cognisance, emphasising that “the right to be heard at any stage breathes life into a fair trial.” The matter has been posted for hearing on May 8, reported PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed its chargesheet after initiating a probe in 2021. The investigation was based on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a magistrate court on June 26, 2014.

According to the ED, the case involves an alleged criminal conspiracy by senior Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and the company Young Indian. The accusations pertain to the alleged misuse of over ₹2,000 crore worth of properties owned by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are the majority stakeholders in Young Indian, each holding 38 per cent of its shares. The ED had earlier questioned both leaders for several hours during the investigation.