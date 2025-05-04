Three soldiers lost their lives after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged nearly 700 feet into a gorge in J&K's Ramban district here on Sunday.

The vehicle, part of an Army convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway 44, met with the tragic accident near Battery Chashma around 11.30 am, reported PTI.

A rescue operation was launched promptly, involving the Army, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local residents. The officials confirmed that the three soldiers onboard were found dead at the scene.

The deceased are Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur. Efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies from the deep gorge, noting that the crash left the truck completely mangled.