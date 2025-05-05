New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Home Ministry has directed multiple states to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7 as part of heightened preparedness measures, government sources said on Monday.

The drills aim to test readiness in the event of a hostile attack, and will include the activation of air raid warning sirens, crash blackouts, camouflaging of key installations, and rehearsals of updated evacuation plans. Civilians will also be trained in civil defence techniques to protect themselves during potential emergencies, reported PTI.

The move comes as tensions escalate with Pakistan following the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired several high-level meetings with top defence officials to review the situation and formulate a response. He has vowed to bring those responsible — both the attackers and the masterminds — to justice, declaring that the perpetrators will be pursued to the “ends of the earth” and punished “beyond their imagination.”

