Jammu: A 26-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by Indian Army personnel on Tuesday after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the Chakan-Da-Bagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identified as Waqas, a resident of Tarkhal village in PoK, the intruder was taken into custody from a forward village near the LoC. According to officials, preliminary interrogation suggests he may have crossed the border inadvertently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with frequent ceasefire violations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Officials confirmed that no incriminating materials were found on Waqas at the time of arrest, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.