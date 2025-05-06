Jammu: A 26-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by Indian Army personnel on Tuesday after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the Chakan-Da-Bagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identified as Waqas, a resident of Tarkhal village in PoK, the intruder was taken into custody from a forward village near the LoC. According to officials, preliminary interrogation suggests he may have crossed the border inadvertently.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with frequent ceasefire violations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Officials confirmed that no incriminating materials were found on Waqas at the time of arrest, reported PTI.