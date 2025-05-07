New Delhi: India said on Wednesday it had launched targeted strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir, claiming they were being used to plan attacks against Indian targets. Pakistan, in its initial assessment, reported at least three people killed and 12 injured.



The strikes come amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following last month’s deadly attack on Hindu pilgrims in Indian-administered Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. India has blamed Pakistan-based groups for the assault — a claim Islamabad denies.

India's Ministry of Defence said the cross-border offensive, dubbed Operation Sindoor, focused on terrorist infrastructure and was “measured and non-escalatory”.

“The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where attacks against India were being planned and directed,” the statement said.

“No Pakistani military facilities were targeted. India has shown considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.”

Pakistan’s military confirmed that five sites were hit, including two mosques. A spokesperson told Geo News that a response was under way but gave no further details.

Witnesses in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-administered Kashmir, reported power outages following the strikes. Loud explosions, artillery shelling and the sound of jets were also heard along the frontier, according to residents and a police officer in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Following the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served.”

Pakistan had earlier accused India of planning military action, while India had vowed retaliation for the killings in Kashmir.