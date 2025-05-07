New Delhi: India on Wednesday unveiled the full scale of its counterstrike that targeted nine terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The precise operation marked a calculated response to escalating cross-border threats.

During a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Indian armed forces had carried out “a measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible strike” aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. He said the objective was to "deter and pre-empt" any future attacks on Indian soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed a total of nine terror camps—five in PoJK and four within Pakistan. The operation extended from the Savai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, where terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack reportedly received training, to the Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur, believed to be the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. The Bahawalpur camp was located roughly 100 km from the international border.

The visuals of the strikes presented during the briefing showed the extensive damage caused to the terror infrastructure. Officials emphasised that Indian forces exercised restraint by avoiding civilian areas and Pakistani military installations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which camps were targeted and why? Where exactly are they located? The detailed graphical representation provides answers, tracing the locations and significance of each site hit during the strikes.