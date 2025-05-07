In a pre-dawn military operation on Wednesday, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), targeting the headquarters of two of the most notorious banned outfits—Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.



The precision strikes were conducted as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

According to officials, nine key terror sites were hit.

JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan Punjab

Bahawalpur has long served as the operational nerve centre of JeM, led by Masood Azhar. The town gained prominence after Azhar’s release in 1999 in exchange for IC-814 hostages.

JeM has been involved in major attacks including: 2000 J&K Assembly bombing, 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot airbase strike, 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing

Masood Azhar, the JeM chief, has not been seen in public since April 2019. He is a designated global terrorist and is believed to have received backing from Pakistan’s ISI, Osama bin Laden, Taliban leadership, and Sunni extremist groups in Pakistan.

LeT headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan Punjab

Located 30 km from Lahore, Muridke has been the base of LeT since 1990, headed by Hafiz Saeed.

LeT masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and has orchestrated strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Hafiz Saeed, the LeT founder and UN-designated global terrorist, remains on India’s most wanted list for orchestrating multiple attacks across Indian soil.

Indian officials stressed that the action was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory", targeting only terror infrastructure and avoiding any Pakistani military sites. A Pakistani armed forces spokesperson confirmed in an interview with BBC that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had targeted Bahawalpur and Muridke.