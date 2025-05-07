New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday declared that no civilian was killed in the Operation Sindoor launched by India to hunt down terrorists in Pakistan. He was addressing the inauguration of 50 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects in New Delhi. He said that the mission was successful and pointed out that India has every right to respond over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history. Indian armed forces took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness. The targets we decided where accurately demolished at the right time with precision,” he said.

“Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that civilian population is not affected at all. In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the jawans and officers. I also congratulate PM Modi for supporting the armed forces,” he added.

The minister said that India followed the principle of Lord Hanuman that he followed while going to Ravan’s Ashok Vatika.

“ We targeted only those who killed our innocent.With the aim of breaking the morale of terrorists, this action was limited to their camps and other infrastructure,” said the minister, claiming that Indian forces only killed terrorists.

The Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a nearly 25-minute operation based on credible intelligence and finding out their role in perpetrating cross-border terror activities, military officials said on Wednesday.

The strike was conducted from 1.05 am to 1.30 am under 'Operation Sindoor' and it was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi told a press conference.