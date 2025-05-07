In an early morning strikes on the terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Indian Army carried out a targeted attack at nine places in an operation titled Operation Sindoor.

The nomenclature gives a clear signal that it is India's response to the deadly Pahalgam attack in which 25 Indians were killed in the Baisaran Valley.

The operation's name refers to the vermilion married Hindu women wear on their foreheads. Traditionally, unmarried women and widows do not wear sindoor.

In the April 22 attack in the picturesque valley, the terrorists killed Hindu tourists after ascertaining their religion. The Indian response, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave complete operational authority to the Army, is seen as providing justice to the Indian women who lost their husbands in Pahalgam.

In the X post by the Indian Army, the operation's logo showed a spilt vermilion from a small container in the 'Sindoor' signage.