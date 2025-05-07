New Delhi: Hours after Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan, India on Wednesday flagged the old visuals of air crashes being circulated by pro-Pakistan social media handles and dismissed the neighbouring country’s claims on shooting down IAF jets. India accused Pakistan of unleashing a "full-blown disinformation offensive" with "lies" and digital theatrics to control its narrative.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact-Checking Unit shared a series of photos and visuals and dismissed the reports of Pakistan’s attack on IAF aircrafts during Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

"Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context," PIB FactCheck said in a post on X.

An old video from September 2019 of the #Pakistan Army raising white flag at LOC to recover bodies of its dead soldiers is being shared by Pakistani handles with the false claim that it is #IndianArmy waving white flags at LOC to retrieve bodies of its… pic.twitter.com/VtC58iqkHr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

"The video being shared is from February 2025 and depicts the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft near Shivpuri, Gwalior, which occurred during a routine training mission," it said, referring to social media posts by pro-Pakistan handles about a fighter jet clash.

In another post, PIB noted that a video from Septemeber 2019 of the Pakistan army raising white flag at LOC to recover bodies of its dead soliders is being circulated with false claim that Indian Army waving white flags to retrieve bodies of its soldiers.

"Following India's decisive strike under 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan has unleashed a full-blown disinformation offensive -- a desperate attempt to shift the focus and control the narrative with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics," officials said.

They said that pro-Pakistan social media handles and even influential political figures are deliberately spreading fake news, fabricating stories of miraculous military victories and heroic retaliation that simply do not exist.

"Their goal is clear -- to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction. This is not just misinformation; it is a calculated, coordinated campaign designed to distort reality, mislead the public, and manipulate perceptions across the region," they said.

One viral post falsely claimed that the Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur.

The PIB Fact Check team found that the image was from a MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, in 2021 and entirely unrelated to current events.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also made a baseless claim that Indian soldiers were captured during the recent military strikes, a statement that was later debunked and retracted, officials said.