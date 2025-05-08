New Delhi: The Central Government has ordered all digital platforms to remove Pakistan-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts, and any other streaming media content with immediate effect. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an order regarding this on Thursday. The ministry noted that the order is issued in the interest of national security under Part III of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting comes in the wake of strikes by Indian armed forces on terror sites in Pakistan to avenge the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

"In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," the advisory issued by the ministry said.

The release noted that several terrorist attacks in India have been established to have cross-border linkages with Pakistan-based State and non-State actors.