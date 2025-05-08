New Delhi: The government briefed an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of Operation Sindoor and its aftermath, as top government functionaries and Opposition leaders met for a second time in a fortnight amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

According to a PTI report, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman represented the government, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and DMK's T R Baalu were among the leading Opposition figures in the meeting.

Other opposition leaders included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJD's Sasmit Patra and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi were also part of the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government wanted to brief all parties on "Operation Sindoor".

India’s military retaliation comes two weeks after the deaths of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.