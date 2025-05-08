Srinagar: Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose dialogue to end tensions.

Taking to X, Mufti said that the devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has pushed India-Pakistan relations "dangerously close to the edge of catastrophe".

"The tragic loss of innocent lives including women and children on both sides is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of conflict. With every passing moment of escalation, more lives hang in the balance. It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution, only more suffering," she said.

The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir requested the leadership of both India and Pakistan to choose peaceful coexistence, reported PTI. "Only through sincere and sustained efforts can we de-escalate tensions and begin the hard work of restoring peace," she added.