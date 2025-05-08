Helicopter with 7 on board crashes in Uttarkashi district
Dehradun: A helicopter with seven persons on board crashed at Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning, a disaster management officer said.
One person has been rescued but there is no clarity yet about the fate of others, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Singh told PTI over phone.
Rescue teams have rushed to the spot, he said.
