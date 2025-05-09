New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday announced that it had foiled an infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, killing at least seven terrorists and destroying a Pakistan Rangers post.

According to a BSF spokesperson, the incident occurred around 11 p. on Thursday in the Samba district, when a “large group” of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid. The infiltration was reportedly supported by gunfire from the Dhandhar post of the Pakistan Rangers.

BSF troops engaged the group, neutralising at least seven terrorists and inflicting significant damage on the Dhandhar post. Officials added that the number of casualties could be higher.

The force also released thermal imaging footage showing the exchange of fire and the destruction of a bunker housing a heavy machine gun at the Rangers' post.

The BSF remains on high alert amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent retaliatory strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.