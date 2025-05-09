New Delhi: The Indian Army on Friday released video footage showing a strike on a Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC), amid heightened cross-border tensions. The video, captured using a thermal imaging camera, shows the destruction of the Pakistani position. This is the first video officially relaeased by the Army after Operation Sindoor, NDTV reported. However, the Army did not disclose the specific location or sector of the operation.



The release of the footage comes a day after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and carried out heavy shelling in several civilian areas of the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/WTdg1ahIZp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

According to officials, the shelling late Thursday night targeted multiple villages, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra, and Gingle. Several structures were damaged, and local residents were forced to flee their homes.

A woman identified as Nargis Begum was killed and two of her family members injured when a shell struck their car near Mohra while they were attempting to escape the bombardment. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Nargis succumbed to her injuries.

The Indian Army said it responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression. In a statement posted on social media, the Army said: “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs.”

Reaffirming its stance, the Army added, “Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force.”

The incident marks a serious escalation along the LoC and adds to growing concerns over the potential for further military confrontation between India and Pakistan.